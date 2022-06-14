Cop it: Motorcyclist caught doing 146km an hour on Conrod Straight

A MOTORCYCLIST has copped a fine of $2547 and been suspended from driving for six months after being busted doing 146km an hour on Conrod Straight by police.
The motorcyclist was one of two people caught doing excessive speeds at Mount Panorama over the June long weekend, with police warning the community they would be patrolling highways and local roads.
Advertisement
Acting Sergeant Joshua Marsh said both men were caught by police on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
"Unfortunately, two drivers were detecting driving at more than 45kph over the speed limit on Conrod Straight, Mount Panorama on the final day of the operation," Acting Sergeant Marsh said.
"One of these was the rider of a motorbike detected at 146kph in the 60kph zone. His licence was suspended for a period of six months.
"The other, a driver of a car, was detected at 117kph in the 60kph zone on Conrod Straight. His licence was also suspended for six months."
The driver also received a penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit in excess of 45kph, which includes a $2547 fine and, due to the double demerit period, 12 points off their licence.
Acting Sgt Marsh said that despite this, drivers generally heeded the warnings from police.
"Pleasingly, there were not too many major issues," he said.
"Only one driver was detected driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He returned a high range PCA reading of .151 and he is due to face Bathurst Local Court later this year.
"A number of drivers, however, were detected driving with the presence of an illicit drug in their oral fluid.
"Police are awaiting the results of laboratory testing to determine what action will be taken against them.
"Pleasingly, there were no fatalities for the Bathurst area, which is a great thing.
"Overall, the attitude and behaviour of motorists was good, with high volumes of traffic observed at the commencement of the long weekend and on the return home for many on the public holiday Monday."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.