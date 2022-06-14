Cop it: Motorcyclist caught doing 146km an hour on Conrod Straight

Western Advocate

Motorcyclist caught doing 146km an hour on Mount Panorama

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
A MOTORCYCLIST has copped a fine of $2547 and been suspended from driving for six months after being busted doing 146km an hour on Conrod Straight by police.

