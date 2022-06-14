Western Advocate

Domino's West Bathurst donates pizzas so not-for-profit Kirinari can say thank you to staff

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THANK YOU: Hugh Matheson, Jo Matheson, Laura Scriven, Bernie Auld, Brandon Colling, Makala Shepheard, Jo Fitzpatrick, Kristy Ekert and Clare Plunkett at the pizza party. Photo: SUPPLIED

A GENEROUS donation of pizza from a local business has been used to thank disability workers for their efforts during a difficult time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.