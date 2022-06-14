A GENEROUS donation of pizza from a local business has been used to thank disability workers for their efforts during a difficult time.
Not-for-profit disability organisation Kirinari Community Services held a pizza party for its workers recently thanks to food and drink provided by Domino's West Bathurst.
Kirinari Central West service delivery leader Travis Skinner said it had been hard for the organisation, as it has been for many employers, to find staff in recent times.
"Staff that we do have are stepping up, doing extra hours," he said.
"Being a disability provider in Bathurst, we don't have the ability to just cancel shifts; the support has to be there."
He said Kirinari clients had caught COVID, as had staff, which meant their colleagues then had to cover their work.
"Staff are having to drop everything and do extra hours," he said.
In a recent example of a Kirinari employee going above and beyond, Mr Skinner said a local staff member had cancelled their annual leave to go to the North Coast to help out.
Mr Skinner said he approached Hannah Foxhall at Domino's West Bathurst asking if the store would be willing to help out with a pizza party as a way of Kirinari saying thank you to its employees.
Not only did the store supply pizzas, he said, Domino's West Bathurst also supplied drinks and garlic bread.
"Clare Plunkett [service delivery manager] and I want to thank them for supporting us in thanking our team who have worked so hard supporting the Bathurst community through COVID, short staffing and much more," he said.
"As a not-for-profit disability service, we appreciate the business community supporting such events, and this was a fun night for all."
