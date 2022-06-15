Big build: A $200 million redevelopment announced for Bathurst Hospital

THE NSW Government will allocate $200 million in its coming budget for what it says will be a "major redevelopment" for Bathurst Hospital.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor and Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole were at the hospital on Wednesday morning to make the announcement.
Mr Toole said the funding would "deliver more acute inpatient beds, a larger emergency department, increased rehabilitation services, expanded ambulatory and outpatient services, and an enhanced pre- and post-operative care".
He said the upgrade to Bathurst Hospital, combined with the proposed integrated medical centre in the city's CBD, would make Bathurst a medical hub for the area.
Mrs Taylor said the $200 million upgrade will be in addition to the NSW Government's "support for the purchase and construction of a new MRI suite, at a cost of over $4 million, which is currently underway at Bathurst Hospital".
The money for the upgrade will be in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
More to come.
