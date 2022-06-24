After completing his general practitioner (GP) training in Bathurst in 2020, local doctor Alvin Dousip decided to stay and work in the region.
Now he is an accredited GP supervisor, educating others coming through the medical ranks and encouraging them to stay in Bathurst as he did.
Advertisement
"I think it's a good idea because our population is actually growing quite quickly ... but our GP numbers haven't seen the same boom to match the population growth," Dr Dousip said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"There's a lot of vacancies for someone who is interested in staying in Bathurst permanently.
"The new medical centre that's being proposed, that's quite exciting as well because it will attract specialists into town."
As a GP supervisor, Mr Dousip guides registrars through the Australian GP Training (AGPT) program, which is one of the main courses for medical students wanting to become general practitioners.
Earlier this month, Dr Dousip was joined by other GP supervisors who gathered in Bathurst for a professional development workshop.
The workshop was hosted by local general practice training provider GP Synergy, reflecting the commitment of local GPs to ensuring the region is well placed to attract and offer high quality training to the next generation.
"It's part of an ongoing self-education that we do for ourselves in our role as GP supervisors so we're better equipped at helping out the next generation of GP's," Dr Dousip said.
Having been through the training program himself, Dr Dousip knows the stresses that accompany work and study.
Having a great appreciation for his own supervisors while completing the program, Dr Dousip decided to follow the same path and give back to the next generation.
GP Synergy chief executive officer Cameron Wilson said GP supervisors and general practice staff are an essential part of training the future health workforce.
"GP supervisors play a crucial role in ensuring GP registrars develop the skills and knowledge needed to understand and meet local population health care needs," Mr Wilson said.
With 100 accredited supervisors and 110 registrars in training across the Western NSW region, retaining some of these GPs in the region is vital as Bathurst continues to grow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.