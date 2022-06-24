Western Advocate

Dr Alvin Dousip hoping to retain GP students in the Bathurst region

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 24 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst GP Dr Alvin Dousip is training new doctors in the region. Picture: Supplied.

After completing his general practitioner (GP) training in Bathurst in 2020, local doctor Alvin Dousip decided to stay and work in the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.