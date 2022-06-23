Bathurst has a rich heritage with a lot to offer tourists and those passing through, but businessman Peter Rogers says a lack of signage promoting this is hurting the city.
He said not only is the town synonymous with motor racing, it encompasses a lot of history; from Australian prime minister Ben Chifley to multiple museums, but the lack of signage means the city's hidden gems are lost to visitors.
He said aside from 'welcome' signs when people drive into the region, there's nothing promoting what the town has to offer.
"The entrances to our city don't have any marketing or any signs saying what we've got here," Mr Rogers said.
"This is the reason I believe why Bathurst isn't doing as well in tourism numbers and things like that compared to Orange and Mudgee."
Bathurst's history is showcased at multiple venues including the Rail Museum, the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, the National Motor Racing Museum, Ash's Speedway Museum and the Bathurst Historical Society Museum.
There's also attractions like Chifley Home, Miss Traill's House and Garden and Abercrombie House that act as time capsules, with entering each premises akin to stepping into the early 1900s.
"We've got a beautiful park on the river, if it was advertised I'm sure you'd get people travelling through and say 'Oh we'll stop here and grab a bite to eat and go down to the park'," Mr Rogers said.
"Driving up Havannah Street we have Ben Chifley's Engine ... it's just up at the railway track but there's not one sign to even advertise Ben Chifley."
Mr Rogers also said that the signage advertising Chifley Dam needs to be improved.
For motorists to see the sign, they have to turn off the main road before it's visible and Mr Rogers said there should be something along the Vale Road promoting the popular summer attraction.
"You have to turn off the road to even see it, not to mention you can rent cabins at the dam yet there's no advertising," he said.
Mr Rogers has had signs designed and printed himself to help promote Bathurst, and has placed them around town in empty stores and other venues.
However, he said more needs to be done to better promote the Bathurst CBD and he's calling for council to look at ways of enticing people passing through to stop and spend money locally.
Bathurst Regional Council tourism and visitor services manager Daniel Cove responded to the matter.
"Council has identified the need to conduct a thorough audit of all tourism signage in Bathurst and throughout the LGA, with this being a priority of the Destination Management Plan adopted in 2019," Mr Cove said.
"This audit would then form the basis of developing a strategic approach to tourism signage as well as visitor wayfinding, which would allow council (and tourism businesses) to standardise an approach to signage and to prioritise spending.
"This in turn will form a part of council's overarching Visitor Servicing Strategy which encompasses signage, digital wayfinding, print and online information and the operation of the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
"It is important to consider how all these elements work together in influencing the 'Visitor Journey' rather than addressing each in isolation."
Mr Cove said the project has commenced and a specialist agency has been appointed to work with council, facilitate community and industry consultation, undertake a signage audit and to produce a 'Tourism Signage and Wayfinding Strategy' for the Bathurst LGA.
The agency, Wayfound, will commence work by August this year.
