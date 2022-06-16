Western Advocate
Our People

Ronan Hunt-Cameron optimistic about Bathurst High rugby league team's chances in Astley Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 16 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME ON: Bathurst High's Ronan Hunt-Cameron will be hoping for success when the school's rugby league team plays in the Astley Cup this year. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

Ronan Hunt-Cameron and Jackson Carter might be one of the most lethal halves combinations in the Western under 18s for the Bathurst Panthers, they'll be hoping to bring the skills to Bathurst High Campus' Astley Cup team.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.