Ronan Hunt-Cameron and Jackson Carter might be one of the most lethal halves combinations in the Western under 18s for the Bathurst Panthers, they'll be hoping to bring the skills to Bathurst High Campus' Astley Cup team.
Hunt-Cameron, who plays five-eight, and Carter, who plays halfback, have led Panthers to seven wins in the regular season so far, so no doubt their rivals from Orange High School and Dubbo College on notice.
While Bathurst High has a relatively young team, Hunt-Cameron is confident his team can get the job done in the Astley Cup this year.
"We've got a young team but I'm sure they'll do the job," he said.
"Everyone knows what they're doing. We've already beat Dubbo [in a different competition], so I feel like Orange will be the same story.
"We know about a couple of players on their team but we'll single them out and get rid of them."
Understandably, Hunt-Cameron believes his Panthers teammate Carter is the player to watch on his team.
The talented halfback has already played a few senior games for Panthers in the Peter McDonald Premiership, making him by far the most experienced player in the Bathurst High team.
"You've got Jackson Carter at number seven. We do have a few young fellas that can run a ball and pass a ball," he said.
"If we can bring what we do at an under 18s level to a school level, we should go well."
Now into his final year at school, Hunt-Cameron said it would be 'wonderful' to lift the Astley Cup crown in his final year.
"God, it would be bloody wonderful to win it in my final year," he said.
"We didn't win last year with one of days with Orange not being played. The previous year, COVID again. This year is the first year back fully, so I can't wait to rip in."
Hunt-Cameron said it's great to see how much Bathurst High gets amongst the Astley Cup.
"It means a bloody lot. I get amongst it and the whole school gets amongst it," he said.
"You're representing your school and you want to represent it well. You want to put a good name to the school.
"It's been going for almost 100 years, so it would be bloody amazing if we could win it this year."
Bathurst High hasn't tasted Astley Cup success since 2019, which saw the school secure a historic three-peat.
Dubbo College is the reigning Astley Cup champion, having been handed last year's title, even though Bathurst and Orange were unable to complete a day of sports due to adverse weather.
The Astley Cup was first held in 1923, with Bathurst having 27 titles, Dubbo winning 23 and Orange ahead in front with 42.
Bathurst's most successful runs was the time it won two three-peats, in 2017-2019 and 1962-1964.
Orange has enjoyed the most dominant run of titles, an incredible 12 in a row from 1990-2001.
