Bathurst's Judy Upfold proud of her granddaughter's Vivid involvement

BATHURST'S Judy Upfold is a proud grandmother.
She and her late husband Bob's granddaughter Sarah Upfold has had her work featured as part of Sydney's Vivid light show extravaganza.
Advertisement
And Sarah's work was on the big stage: the Sydney Opera House.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Mrs Upfold said her granddaughter, who these days is a producer of animation with the Sydney animation and visual effects studio Plastic Wax, showed her creativity from a young age.
"Even from a little thing, she used to just draw," Mrs Upfold said.
"We would go out and she would do all this stuff [drawings] on serviettes. Everyone would come over and look at what she was doing.
"She was just wonderful."
Sarah, who also did animation work on the Netflix production Battle Kitty, is the daughter of Frazer and Nicole.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.