QUICK action by RFS firefighters on Saturday afternoon contained an out-of-control back-burn at Dunkeld.
Four Rural Fire Service crews were quick to the scene of the grass fire, following a call for assistance at 3.10pm from a resident, who had been conducting a burn-off.
The owners had been conducting a back-burn on the Evans Plains Road property, before the fire started to get away from them, which resulted in a call to the RFS.
Chifley/Lithgow RFS operational officer Jordan Jobson said the burn only covered an area of about three hectares.
"A resident attempted to conduct a burn-off of one of their paddocks," he said.
"Unfortunately the fire got away from them. They requested assistance and we quickly got crews on scene to minimise the damage to around three hectares."
Crews from Bathurst, Eglinton and Oberon HQ RFS attend the scene, with four trucks and roughly 17 firefighters on the scene of the fire.
Mr Jobson explained that the crews took about an hour to contain the fire.
"The primary focus was to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties," he said.
Mr Johnson said it's a timely reminder for residents conducting back-burns, to make sure they conduct them safely.
"If residents want to burn their paddocks, just make sure they're aware of the weather conditions," he said.
"Make sure you have your water handy and notify the Rural Fire Service of their burning too."
