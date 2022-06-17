One in seven Australian women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, and one Bathurst resident is pushing the message that it can happen to anyone.
Only weeks after being diagnosed herself, Cecilia Hunt has made it her mission to raise more awareness around the disease.
Ms Hunt has teamed up with a friend, photographer Gabriella Watson, and together the pair have tapped into their creative side and developed a new initiative.
To create awareness, Ms Hunt and Ms Watson put out the idea of a breast casting wall and a lot of Bathurst women were happy to help.
"After a couple of weeks absorbing the news I said 'Maybe we should do something positive out of it,' and that's where this idea came from," Ms Hunt said.
Wanting to do something big and a little different, Ms Hunt and Ms Watson developed the idea of creating the wall.
They reached out via social media to see if any Bathurst breast cancer survivors, or women currently battling the disease, would be happy to jump on board.
With a number of women quick to get in contact, Ms Hunt was overwhelmed by the response and very quickly had enough interest to begin the project.
To visually depict the message that breast cancer doesn't discriminate, each woman stuck plaster around their breasts to create a breast-shaped cast.
Each piece looked slightly different but had one thing in common, their owners either have experienced breast cancer, or know someone who has, and they wanted to support the campaign.
"With Gab being a photographer, we always come up with different ideas and I thought let's do something big," Ms Hunt said.
"Currently a lot of the promotion in Australia is 50 plus, but from the age of 40 [breast screening] is covered under Medicare so you can actually get scanned from 40.
"That's one of the key messages, to encourage women from the age of 40 to get screened and do it regularly rather than wait."
Ms Hunt is in the process of finding a venue to host the pop-up display and is hoping to secure an empty building soon.
There's 49 women currently making their casts, and to visually represent the one in seven statistic, seven of the casts will have quotes written on them while the rest will be painted pink.
Once Ms Hunt secures a premises she plans to display the breast casts along a wall inside the building, have photos of some Bathurst women sharing their stories and include other educational information to help raise further awareness.
