A host of the Mitchell Conservatorium's [MitCon] finest musicians will put on a community concert this Sunday showcasing a number of popular selections from the classical genre.
The Bathurst Chamber Orchestra, featuring both MitCon staff and students, will perform at Bathurst Uniting Church on Sunday, June 19, with the works of Vivaldi, Sibelius, Holst, Jenkins and more.
Bathurst Chamber Orchestra leader Nicole Hammill said Sunday's event will be the group's first proper concert since the onset of the pandemic.
"The performance will feature input from Bathurst Chamber Orchestra members as well as musicians from some of MitCon's other ensembles, such as Bella Forte [advanced youth strings] and Stringendo [adult string ensemble]," Ms Hammill said.
"There will be a strong focus on solo performances, and we want to showcase some of the outstanding talent we have learning through MitCon."
Ms Hammill said the concert will feature performances by musicians across a range of age groups.
"We have performers from early high school to middle-aged, and MitCon is all about bringing people of all ages together for the shared love of music," she said.
"The performance will mostly feature classical tunes, but there'll be some folk-style standards as well."
Ms Hammill said community concert play a key role in helping younger students enhance their skills as performers.
"It's all about teamwork and collaboration, and for younger students, it's a chance to build their confidence," she said.
"Some of these concertos involve multiple soloists leading an orchestra, so it takes a great deal of confidence to pull them off."
Featured soloists include MitCon staff members, Robyn Godfrey (cello), Emma Knott and Phil Braithwaite (flutes), as well as advanced MitCon students.
Ms Hammill said the concert will be an ideal opportunity to connect with MitCon again after two difficult years.
"It's been a good two years since we've put on concerts regularly, so we just want to get the wheels turning again," she said.
"I think there's a lot of people who are keen to get out and hear some good music again."
The performance will commence at 3pm on Sunday and run until 5pm.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for pensioners and are available via Humanitix. Children under 12 get in free.
Discover NSW vouchers are also being accepted for the event.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
