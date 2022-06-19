AN elderly man has had a lucky escape from a house fire in Kelso on Saturday evening, using a personal emergency alert device to raise the alarm with emergency services.
Emergency crews including police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene in Half Penny Drive in Kelso just before 7pm on Saturday night, with reports the house was on fire and an elderly man was still inside.
Fire and Rescue NSW Bathurst Station Officer Sandy Collins said police were already on scene when they arrived, the man having already been evacuated by officers.
"We entered and found a fire in the loungeroom which we were able to extinguish relatively quickly," he said.
Station Officer Collins said the incident serves as a reminder for staying safe around fireplaces during winter.
"The fire is deemed to have been from accidental origins, with a log from his fireplace," he said.
"For us the main message out of this fire is winter fire safety, that you make sure your fire is clear of combustible items and if anything does fall out of your fire place, it can't catch fire with any of your surrounds."
When the man was evacuated from his home, he was treated by ambulance at the scene.
Fire crews entered the building and were able to extinguish the fire that was contained in the lounge room.
Fire crews from both Bathurst and Kelso attended the scene.
"We had one crew from Kelso and two crews from Bathurst. They were on the scene very quickly and were able to bring the fire quickly under control," Station Officer Collins said.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two ambulance crews were called to the house fire.
"A couple of patients were assessed at the scene by paramedics but didn't require transportation to hospital," they said.
The spokesperson said among those assessed by paramedics were an 80-year-old man.
While the fire was contained to the loungeroom, Station Officer Collins said the house was uninhabitable following the fire.
He said the owner stayed with family and friends following the fire.
"After firefighters extinguished the fire we had to use extraction fans to clear smoke from the property."
He said firefighters also monitored carbon dioxide levels within the property.
The origin of the fire was deemed to be of accidental origin.
