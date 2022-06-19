Western Advocate
Fire victim used emergency alert device to raise the alarm

JC
Bradley Jurd
By Jacinta Carroll, and Bradley Jurd
Updated June 19 2022 - 5:03am, first published 1:37am
AN elderly man has had a lucky escape from a house fire in Kelso on Saturday evening, using a personal emergency alert device to raise the alarm with emergency services.

