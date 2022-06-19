Western Advocate
Good News

National Emergency Medal is awarded to volunteers

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 19 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS Fire Control Operations Officer Brett Taylor presents volunteer Wayne Bowden with his medal.

BACK in 2019 Raglan RFS volunteers were among thousands across NSW to battle the worst fires ever seen in the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.