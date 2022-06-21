THEY both come into this Wednesday night's Bathurst Paceway with last-start wins to their name and Mighty Atom and Treacherous Kiss are now chasing more success for Mat Rue.
Mighty Atom looks for a third career win in the Vale Hilton Bonham Pace (2,260 metres) and the in-form Treacherous Kiss makes a rise in class for the Town & Country Rural Supplies Pace (1,730 metres).
After a poor run of results Mighty Atom bounced back impressively last week, with driver Justin Reynolds sweeping wide around the field to steer to gelding to a four metre win.
"He went good last week and he'd been going good leading into it, even if his form doesn't read that great," Rue said.
"This will be his first try over the 2,200m at this track and I don't think that will worry him. He seems a more one-paced than a high speed horse anyway so I think it should suit him.
"There's nothing too flash about him but he's very honest and he always does his best."
Rue expects one of the main dangers Pippo Nien, to his outside in gate seven, to take up the running.
Steve Turnbull's Fly Lika Falcon and Nathan Turnbull's Bomani look to be the other runners to watch in the race.
Mighty Atom was a $6 shot last week when he beat odds-on favourite Fly Lika Falcon.
"I think he's better suited if he doesn't get involved early," Rue said of his hope.
"I'd think Amanda [Turnbull on Pippo Nien] will be pretty positive on the same horse that led last week, and I think it's worth driving him the way and seeing if he can do what he did last week."
Treacherous Kiss will be tested in her event but a gate one start will help to ease some of that pressure.
The Captaintreacherous filly has been recently racing in events for horses with two or less lifetime wins but her success last week pushes her into a benchmark 58 event this Wednesday.
Rue has confidence his runner will handle the challenge.
"She's a little bit up in class there. We could have put her into the same race as the other one but we put her up a grade to separate them," he said.
"Putting her in a harder race gives her a better draw at least. We might look back afterwards regretting that we did it I think she'll still run a good race.
"She can be deceiving at home because she sometimes doesn't show you a whole lot but you turn up to the races at steps it up. It was a great drive last week from Mitch and hopefully we can get a good trip this week, which we should."
Racing gets underway from 5.15pm.
