Western Advocate

Jake Davis hoping Studleigh Melise can emulate her trial form in her race debut at Bathurst Paceway

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 14 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MISSING the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival may have ended up being a blessing in disguise for Jake Davis' filly Studleigh Melise, who has used her time recovering from injury to mature into a promising horse.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.