Toby Gough wins open section of CWA public speaking

June 23 2022 - 1:30am
CWA WINNERS: James Burgess, Scots All Saints College, highly commended Shubhang Nagar, Kinross Wolaroi, highly commended, Stella Hall, MacKillop College, second place, Toby Gough, Kinross Wolaroi, first place.

BATHURST based public speaking students enjoyed success in the annual CWA Regional Public Speaking Competition which was held in Orange recently.

