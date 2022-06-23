BATHURST based public speaking students enjoyed success in the annual CWA Regional Public Speaking Competition which was held in Orange recently.
James Burgess (Scotts All Saints College) and Stella Hall (MacKillop College) along with Toby Gough and Shubhang Ngar (both Kinross Wolaroi) enjoyed success in the competition which brings together speakers from schools all over the Central West to present a prepared speech on range of topics provided by the CWA.
Overall James Burgess, received a highly commended as did Shubhang Nagar, Stella Hall, from MacKillop College, placed second and Toby Gough placed first.
Kristie Thorne, Director / Principal of Encore Speech and Drama who has taught all four students, said all were gifted public speakers.
Mrs Thorne said all four students competed in the open section of the competition, representing their respective schools.
"They have competed in eisteddfods and other competitions and have been very successful. They've also been participating in the CWA competition for many years, which is a great achievement."
She said all four were a great example of the benefits that come with learning the art of public speaking, which she said helps build confidence, and enables students to present something in front of a crowd.
She congratulated all four students on their success, saying they were up against tough competition.
"They choose from a topic which was given to them, and formed and structured a speech, made sure the content was correct and presented it," she said.
