Western Advocate

Don't forget your dine and discover vouchers

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 22 2022 - 6:00am
DINE & DISCOVER: Sam Farraway nis reminding people to use their dine and discover vouchers.

WITH the end of June rapidly approaching customers are being reminded to use any of their remaining Dine & Discover NSW vouchers, with the 30 June deadline just around the corner.

