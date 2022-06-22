Don't forget your dine and discover vouchers

WITH the end of June rapidly approaching customers are being reminded to use any of their remaining Dine & Discover NSW vouchers, with the 30 June deadline just around the corner.
Upper House MP Sam Farraway said the program has been a game changer for local businesses and families, representing over $485 million invested across NSW.
Advertisement
"These vouchers have been an overwhelming success. During a period of instability, they boosted household budgets and ensured that more customers got through the doors of local businesses," Mr Farraway said.
"Around 5.4 million customers registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine and three $25 Discover vouchers, both of which went to supporting the businesses which were hit hard by the pandemic."
"My message to the local community is simple - don't miss out. Check your service NSW app to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them on local businesses now.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole agreed saying the NSW Government's Dine and Discover voucher program is about encouraging the residents of NSW to get out and rediscover the region they live in while also providing much needed income to businesses affected by the pandemic.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
"Due to the popularity of this initiative, the original expiration date was extended to give people more time to use all of their vouchers eating out or trying a new activity. Some of the most popular activities have been attending the cinemas and visiting museums or art galleries."
"With the final date fast approaching, I encourage everyone to take advantage of any remaining vouchers and support local businesses."
After 30 June, Dine & Discover Vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app but Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW Vouchers until 9 October 2022.
Businesses with questions about the end of the program are encouraged to speak with their dedicated business concierge, call 13 77 88 or visit the Service NSW website.
Customers needing more information can visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.