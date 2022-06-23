Bathurst public and Catholic school teachers will join forces and present a united front when they strike for wage increases and better working conditions.
The 24-hour joint strike will take place across the state on Thursday, June 30, with Teachers Union Relieving Regional Organiser Stephen Kelly saying the industry is already in a state of crises.
"Our action is in response to the lack of action in the budget," Mr Kelly said.
"We have teacher shortages in most parts of the state, we have constant day-to-day shortage of casual teachers as well and it's really imposing huge burden on our teachers.
"Unless the government does something to address those things, it isn't going to change."
The strike comes after both unions took industrial action prior to the federal election and feel that their cries haven't been heard.
Mr Kelly said unless more people are attracted to join the teaching profession, they won't be able to staff classes across the state adequately.
Staff shortages doesn't only impact teachers but it affects the students' education as well.
"We were hoping that they [the government] would see sense and offer some relief for workload and offer a decent pay rise," Mr Kelly said.
"All they've done is up their salary cap from 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent which isn't going to attract people into teaching and that's the problem.
"If they're serious about addressing the teacher shortage they're going to have to do a lot better than that."
With the Catholic employer linking salaries to the public system, teachers in Catholic schools cannot receive a pay rise unless the government increase the wages of public teachers.
Organiser for Independent Education Union (IEU) Australia Jackie Groom said in order for the Catholic system to receive a wage increase, the NSW Government needs to act and that's the reason for the joint strike.
"Even though we're in the federal jurisdiction not the state jurisdiction with our industrial agreements, the Catholic employers have continued to say that salaries in Catholic schools cannot increase before or more than the state teachers," Ms Groom said.
While salaries are one of the main issues, staff shortages is another significant contribution to the upcoming strike.
Ms Groom said action needs to be taken to stop teachers leaving the profession and to attract more staff to educate system.
