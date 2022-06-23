CBD street blocked off as the Bathurst Winter Festival set-up begins

A BLOCK of Russell Street has been closed to traffic as preparations begin for the first post-pandemic restrictions Bathurst Winter Festival.
Tickets for the ice-rink went on sale on June 1 and the next sign that the festival was getting close was Russell Street, between William and George streets, being closed off on Thursday morning, June 23.
It will remain closed until Saturday, July 23.
Church Street, between William and George streets, will close from 6am on Friday, July 1 to 7am on Monday, July 4 and from 6am on Friday, July 8 to 6am on Monday, July 11.
The first closure of Church Street will be for the festival's opening night event and the second closure will be for the Brew and Bite event.
A severely curtailed Bathurst Winter Festival was held in 2020, featuring online market stalls, music performances on social media and a drive-in cinema, while the 2021 festival had to be adjusted at the last minute when COVID restrictions tightened.
Council was forced to reduce the number of food vendors and the capacity on the ice rink just hours before the opening night on June 26 last year.
This year's Bathurst Winter Festival, in comparison, will be back to normal as it runs from July 2 to 17.
