Western Advocate

CBD street blocked off as the Bathurst Winter Festival set-up begins

Updated June 23 2022 - 4:54am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CBD street blocked off as the Bathurst Winter Festival set-up begins

A BLOCK of Russell Street has been closed to traffic as preparations begin for the first post-pandemic restrictions Bathurst Winter Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.