ONE of the most memorable lines in movies is "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn".
It dates from 1939 and listeners to 2MCE hear it when they are reminded of the station's Friday afternoon program Remember That Film in which Adam Thompson talks about one movie.
Listeners hear behind-the-scenes stories and facts about the film which they probably didn't know. He also looks at what other movies were showing at the time.
Music has been an important part of movies ever since talkies were introduced in the 1920s and Adam plays songs or tunes from movie scores and soundtracks.
There's also a short segment on the latest news in movies or television.
Adam likes to cover every film genre. He prefers the decades of the 1940s to the 1990s.
Not all the movies are classics from the past. Recent releases aren't ignored. They may be covered in his latest news segment, but Adam usually waits until they've been in cinemas for a while before he features them.
Usually, the featured film is one which Adam has watched recently. It may be in memory of a notable actor or director.
For example, after the recent death of actor Ray Liotta, Adam's selection was Goodfellas, the Martin Scorsese film from 1990 in which Liotta had a leading role.
His choice may be inspired by other favourite actors, such as Marlon Brando, Daniel Day Lewis, Humphrey Bogart, James Stewart, Al Pacino, Audrey Hepburn, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence, or by film-makers, such as the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock.
If you tune in to Remember That Film in October, you'll probably hear about horror films in the lead-up to Halloween.
As I'm a Bing Crosby fan, I asked Adam if he had featured White Christmas, the 1953 classic. He hadn't.
Last Christmas he talked about It's A Wonderful Life from 1946, starring James Stewart.
"I may do White Christmas this year," he said. I'll look forward to that.
Like many of us, Adam's fascination with the movies started at a very young age.
Later, when he was a teenager, he liked action movies, but as he got older his late father introduced him to classic cinema.
After his father died three years ago, he started his program on 2MCE.
It wasn't his first time on community radio. His first, very brief, effort was very early one morning in 1996.
He's now employed by the station to provide production support for it and for National Radio News.
Incidentally, that quotation at the start of today's Tuned In was spoken by Clark Gable as Rhett Butler, his last words to Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With The Wind.
