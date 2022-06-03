PART of 2MCE's mission as a community radio station is to provide a balance of community, student and educational programming, and to give practical experience to those who wish to enter the broadcast industry.
We're proud to feature the next generation of broadcasting talent from Charles Sturt University's School of Information and Communication Studies across our program guide.
Communication students Remy Naughton and Ruby Pilon are our newest Aus Music Showcase presenters, featuring a countdown of the top 10 tracks from the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project (Amrap) at 1pm on Monday.
At 6pm on Monday, you'll hear Susy Cornford, Noah Secomb and Sophie Watson present And Now Back to the Music, where they curate tracks from the 1960s, 70s and 80s linked by a theme for you to guess on the studio text line.
On Tuesday at 5.30pm, Faith Hanstock and Sophie Norris present Feministory, a program discussing historic and modern female figures. Over a half-hour program, they explore the influence and significance of great women in history.
David Wilson is our current guest programmer on Evening Music, Wednesday 6pm to 8pm, playing a mix of new releases and classic hits. You may have also heard David on Community Drive, covering stories ranging from Reconciliation Week to Orange Sustainable Living Week to the upcoming Bathurst Steam Weekend.
On Thursday, Noah Secomb returns to present The Late, Late Yet Very Early Show from 11pm. Noah curates a playlist that can include anything from ABBA to highlights from Amrap to keep you company late at night.
At 5.30pm Friday, you can hear Student News, a program produced by second year journalism students that covers stories from the Central West and beyond.
Students also collaborate with our community volunteers to produce programs such as The Talking Newspaper, Community Drive, and Sunday Breakfast.
You can also find them working behind the scenes at the station producing on-air promotions, community service announcements, or creating content for social media.
NEXT door to 2MCE is National Radio News, the community radio sector's national news service produced by the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) in partnership with Charles Sturt University.
Our communication students join the newsroom as interns and cadets, contributing to the production of bulletins heard across the country.
They learn how to find the stories that matter to modern Australian audiences, source talent, produce and edit interviews, write copy, and present on-air.
Stay up to date with NRN bulletins on the hour between 6am and 7pm on 2MCE.
