Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Panthers hosts Forbes Magpies in Peter McDonald Premiership action

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:37am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAKING THE RUN: Bathurst Panthers' Keelan Bresac takes on the Orange Hawks defence during last round's win. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

IT'S been a nine round wait but the Bathurst Panthers will finally have the chance to face another Group 11-based opponent in this Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership meeting with Forbes Magpies.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.