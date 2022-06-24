CSU Mungoes to host Cargo Blue Heelers on old boys' day

THE OLD boys will be watching on from the sideline, so no doubt Kurt Norton's CSU Mungoes will be looking to impress against Cargo Blue Heelers in the Woodbridge Cup on Saturday.
To be held at Diggings Oval, CSU will be hoping to crack back into the top six with a victory against the winless Cargo team.
While Cargo has been struggling, Norton said the result is not necessarily guaranteed.
"I'm not really ruling out anyone in this competition so far," he said.
"You just don't really know where you're standing. You don't know who they're going to struggle with.
"I know we've been training really well. I think especially being our old boys' day this weekend, we'll definitely show where we're at, with a pretty big crowd expected.
"Hopefully we do a bit of a number on them and get a win."
Norton said he's been focused on improving his team's attitude at training.
"We need to make sure we're really putting in, in that defensive side of things," he said.
"We know how to play footy with the ball, it's just more that off the ball kind of stuff. We need to make sure we stick in for the whole 80 minutes."
Mungoes are currently in seventh at the moment, behind ex-Mid West Cup rivals Orange United Warriors and Oberon Tigers in fifth and sixth respectively.
Norton said his team has been going well in the Woodbridge Cup, having joined the competition at the start of the season.
"It's a really good comp, a lot stronger than a lot of people realise," he said.
"I think we were expecting to be fairly strong coming in. I'm just hoping we'll be a little bit higher on that ladder.
"I think a few silly errors ruled us out of a couple of games and we were low on numbers in a few games. That didn't really help, especially against some of these bigger sides."
Saturday's match between CSU and Cargo will kick-off from Diggings Oval at 3pm.
