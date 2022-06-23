Attractions are going up as the countdown to Bathurst Winter Festival continues

WORK on the popular Bathurst Winter Festival Winter Playground has stepped up a gear.
After Russell Street was closed to traffic between William and George streets on Thursday morning, the skeletons for some of the festival's most popular attractions started to appear on Friday morning.
Advertisement
The base for the ice-rink is going down and the carousel is going up as the Bathurst Winter Festival's opening night is now just over a week away.
There are plenty of passers-by who are stopping to have a look at the transformation.
The Winter Playground, which will also feature the popular giant ferris wheel, will be open from 9am to 9pm daily from Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, July 17.
The festival's opening night will be held from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday, July 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.