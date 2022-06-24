Western Advocate

It's time to settle on an answer to the perennial question | Our say

Updated June 24 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RYDA participants at the Mount Panorama pit complex.

ALONG with the first frost and the first tickets on sale for the Bathurst 1000, a marker of the passing of the year is the annual argument about the RYDA program at Mount Panorama.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.