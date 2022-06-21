Western Advocate
Good News

St Stanislaus College student Caden Taylor named 2022 School-Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year for Western NSW

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:20am, first published June 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Stanislaus' College Year 12 student Caden Taylor with Intersport Bathurst owner Shane Cantrill. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

He hasn't quite finished school yet, but St Stanslaus' College Year 12 student Caden Taylor is already kicking goals on his path into the workforce.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.