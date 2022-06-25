THE build up play was there, the defence was working well, but the finishing abandoned St Pat's during Saturday's women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby loss to Bathurst City.
The 1-0 defeat saw the Pat's come away empty handed despite being on the right end of an 11-1 penalty corner count, and dominant stretches of play over the second and third quarters.
Saints coach Bec Clayton said the result shouldn't take away from some of the excellent work that her side produced across the park at Bob Roach Field.
"Honestly, I couldn't fault the girls' effort today. Everyone tried their guts out. We had the opportunities and we just didn't convert, so that's something we'll work on at training," she said.
"We can't be having that many opportunities and not convert. City didn't have many opportunities down their end but they made the most of one of them and that's how the game ended.
"Whilst I disappointed with the scoreline I'm not disappointed with the effort."
Seven of the Saints' penalty corners came in the second quarter, with the majority of them not even resulting in a shot on target.
The chances to score were also there for Pat's in open play, with Lily Kable once again creating several opportunities through her high pace.
Given the strong start to the season so far Clayton said it's certainly not panic stations for her team.
"Thankfully we're still in the top half of the ladder, and while we can't allow games like that to happen too often I still think we're in a pretty good position even though today got away from us," Clayton said.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
