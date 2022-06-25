Western Advocate
St Pat's chase more clinical finishing following 1-0 derby loss the Bathurst City

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 25 2022 - 11:00pm
All seven of the Saints' second quarter short corner attempts

THE build up play was there, the defence was working well, but the finishing abandoned St Pat's during Saturday's women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby loss to Bathurst City.

