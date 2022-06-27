Western Advocate
Subscriber

Steve Turnbull brings up 4,000th training win, Mitch Turnbull celebrates 400th driving victory with You Cannot Hide

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE cork on the champagne bottle was waiting to pop for some time and finally on Saturday night Steve Turnbull was able to celebrate his 4,000th training victory at Parkes Paceway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.