BATHURST High Campus students might've missed out on Astley Cup glory, but at least they can enjoy the success of winning the Mulvey Cup.
On Wednesday the Bathurst High debating team defeated Dubbo College to claim the historic trophy, having beaten Orange High School two weeks prior.
Advertisement
Students had to debate the topic, 'Honesty is more important than kindness', with Bathurst High taking the affirmative.
It was a close contest, with adjudicator Sandra Chapman saying both teams had strong arguments, but she ultimately awarded the win to Bathurst.
READ MORE:
"There were some strong arguments from each team," she said.
"It ultimately came down to which team argued the most consistently, refuted more comprehensively and which was team was more convincing in the argument.
"That's why the debate goes to the affirmative."
The winning team featured Sidney Speers, Thomas Brennan-Newton, Olivia Daley and Samuel Blencowe, however, Ms Speers missed the first debate against Orange due to illness, with Machayla Hayes subbing in for her.
Bathurst High senior debating coach Jess Luchetti said she was thrilled to see her students win.
"It's very exciting," she said.
"This is my first Mulvey Cup at the school, so it's really exciting to get the win.
I know it's also very exciting for the team as well, especially with the challenges we had to face with Sidney having COVID in the first round. They were also put a bit under the pump with the teachers strike tomorrow.
"We're all super happy and excited to have the cup in our hands."
It was Bathurst's first win in the Mulvey Cup since 2019, with Dubbo having won the title last year.
Bathurst's win in the Mulvey Cup was the school's 29th title, moving it joint-most alongside rivals Orange.
Dubbo has won 26 titles.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.