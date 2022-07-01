Western Advocate

There's no place like home, so let's change our ways | Eco News

By Dr Jim Blackwood
July 1 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERN: Australia is particularly vulnerable to a breakdown in weather systems. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

WORLD Environment Day in June was a prompt to us all to reflect on our planet home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.