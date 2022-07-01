WORLD Environment Day in June was a prompt to us all to reflect on our planet home.
We have only one planet, no planet B.
The thin film that sustains human life is only about eight kilometres thick - the distance from Bathurst to Perthville. Think about that. We as humans are trashing it.
The threats to our planet from humans are threefold:
1. Human-induced climate change.
There is no longer any argument. Our planet earth has been bombarded forever with large amounts of energy from the sun. There has been a balance, with energy being reradiated or reflected into space.
Humans are putting a blanket of greenhouse gases around earth. Solar energy gets in, less can get out. The extra energy is stored as heat in the oceans, on land, and in the atmosphere, with changes in winds, ocean currents, ice cover.
This leads to breakdown of control systems, with more droughts, floods, cyclones, extreme weather events.
Closer to the equator, the energy is greater, affecting many poorer and developing nations.
Australia is particularly vulnerable to a breakdown in our weather systems, and Bathurst will not be spared. Expect more droughts, more floods, significantly hotter summers.
Within present lifetimes, our summers are predicted to be more like those of Dubbo, with towns west becoming unliveable.
After a wasted decade from our local and federal governments, there is much to be done.
2. Habitat and biodiversity loss.
Scientists believe that we are witnessing the sixth mass extinction; the only one to be caused by a single species - humans.
The United Nations estimates that at least one million species worldwide are threatened with extinction.
The essential, interconnected web of life on earth is getting smaller, and very frayed.
This loss is a direct result of human activity, and constitutes a direct threat to human wellbeing.
Australia is unfortunately a world leader in species loss. Since European colonisation, we have lost 34 mammal species alone.
3. Pollution from human activity is poisoning our land, air and water.
Fossil fuel use harms our air and water. Man-made chemicals are ubiquitous. Plastic can take up to 400 years to break down.
The most visible impacts are on marine environments, affecting seabirds, whales, fish and turtles.
NSW has banned single-use plastic bags from June (a decade after other states), and a lot of other plastics from November.
We all need to take much greater care of our planet home.
