THE exclusion of the city's three missing persons from specially made playing cards featuring photos and information on long term missing persons cases has angered their families.
The playing cards, which feature 52 cold case missing persons cases have been distributed to inmates in NSW.
Mother of missing Bathurst teen Jessica Small, said she was upset that Jess, along with missing Bathurst woman Janine Vaughan and missing Bathurst man Andrew Russell had not been included in the cards, which were issued as a way to keep long term cold cases front and centre in the minds of those who potentially could hold information on a case.
The NSW Police Force's Unsolved Homicide Unit and Corrective Services NSW - in partnership with Crime Stoppers, and the Homicide Victims' Support Group - introduced playing cards into the state's jails this month.
Each playing deck contains cards which display a photograph and information about an unsolved homicide or suspicious disappearance.
At the launch, Deputy Premier and Minister for Police, Paul Toole, said the initiative had been planned over many years in close consultation with the victims' families.
He said the initiative was about honouring the memories of victims, and supporting their families in their search for justice, and encouraging inmates with crucial information to come forward.
"The police investigations into these cases are well and truly active, but they are reliant on information that has been held tightly for too long."
Minister for Corrections, Geoff Lee, said the project will allow for another avenue to provide potential answers to families many years down the track.
"Both victims and their families deserve to have their questions answered - these cards could provide closure and end the torment suffered by so many," Mr Lee said.
NSW Police Force Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty APM, said it's hoped the cards generate new leads by circulating crucial information about suspected victims among inmates who may have knowledge of those crimes.
"This format has already had success in the United States and other jurisdictions here in Australia, and we have worked collaboratively under Operation Veritas for almost two years to ensure we get it right.
"We know inmates often share details of their crimes or those committed by associates with others; this is about capitalising on that and generating new information to progress these cases," he said.
Not surprisingly, the omission of Jessica, Drew and Janine from the strategy was another blow for their families who are already devastated that a banner featuring the trio has been taken down from the CBD.
Ms Small said it feels like people shy away from the fact the city has three missing persons cold cases, and found it strange that none of its missing persons cases were included in the cards, given the city's unique background and the fact the region has jails in Bathurst, Wellington and Lithgow.
She said she was angry Jess, Drew and Janine had not been included in the initiative.
She said since Jessica was abducted from Hereford Street almost 25 years ago, it feels like she has had to fight every step of the way to have Jessica's case taken seriously, with a coronial finding into Jessica's abduction finding serious deficiencies in the original police investigation.
Ms Small also said NSW Police failed to include any pictures or information on Jessica's abduction in Missing Persons campaigns for years.
"For years and years Jess was not featured in anything at any stage," she said.
"It's only been in the last few years she has made it into the posters at McDonalds."
Kiara White, sister of missing Bathurst man Andrew Russell was also angry Drew didn't make it into the card initiative.
"It's like they shy away from the fact Bathurst has three missing people," she said adding she feels like she doesn't have the support of Paul Toole or the council.
"We have had to fight so hard for everything else.
"Why do we have to fight for them to be seen in the community they went missing from," she said.
When asked why Jess, Drew or Janine were not chosen for the initiate a spokesperson for NSW Police issued the following statement:
"Detectives from the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide Unit worked closely with the Homicide Victim's Support Group and the Operation Veritas Working Group in selecting the initial 52 cases to be featured as part of Operation Veritas.
"The cards will be distributed at the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre (MRRC) for the first 12-months.
"Any future decisions in relation to an expansion of the project and the addition of other cold cases will be reviewed and assessed alongside all relevant stakeholders, including the NSW Government, Corrective Services NSW, Crime Stoppers and the Operation Veritas Working Group."
