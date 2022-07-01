Western Advocate
Bathurst Panthers cop consecutive byes before facing pace-setters Mudgee in Peter McDonald Premiership

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:10am, first published 1:00am
CHALLENGE: Bathurst Panthers fullback Josh Rivett and his team-mates will sit out the next fortnight with byes before meeting Mudgee. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

TWO weeks with no football then taking on one of the best performed teams in the Peter McDonald Premiership - that's the 'bloody pain' currently facing Bathurst Panthers coach Jake Betts.

