Western Advocate
Watch

St Pat's moves into second with 2-0 win over Orange United in Central West Premier League Hockey

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 2 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Premier League Hockey Indigenous round

MACEY Fulton loves being part of any win for St Pat's, but when her Saints posted a 2-0 win over Orange United in women's Central West Premier League Hockey on Saturday it carried extra special significance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.