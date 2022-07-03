Monday morning traffic chaos could be in store for the Bathurst community after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate flood warning for the Macquarie River on Sunday afternoon.
According to the BOM website, the Macquarie River could potentially hit 4.5 metres, the moderate flood level by 8am Monday morning, high enough to close the low-level bridge at Hereford Street.
The forecast has been brought about as a result of moderate rainfall recorded across upper part of the Macquarie River over the past 24 hours, with further moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for the next 48 hours.
As of 3pm Sunday, BOM's Bathurst Airport gauge had recorded 9.4 millimetres of rain over a six-hour period, with rain predicted to continue into the evening.
The announcement comes after the SES advised Bathurst holiday makers to to exert extreme caution heading east over the next few days, with torrential rain falling in the Blue Mountains and Sydney, causing a number of flooding alerts.
Earlier on Sunday, a landslip caused by prolonged rainfall occurred on the Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road, closing the road in both directions and cutting access to the Jenolan Caves precinct.
Residents are reminded to never drive, ride or walk through flood water, as flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
To keep up to date with flood and traffic alerts, visit the NSW SES Bathurst Unit Facebook page [flood alerts] and www.livetraffic.com [traffic alerts].
