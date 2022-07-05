FIRST she was headhunted by a former NSW Swifts captain, now Mia Baggett has been headhunted by Netball NSW selectors to be part of the regional emerging talent team.
The Mudgee native and Bathurst Netball Association representative was revealed as a member of the emerging talent team last week.
But Baggett had known well before that her name would be on the list - she didn't even have to go through the trial process.
So why were Netball NSW so keen to have the tall shooter in the squad?
Baggett had trialled for the state under 19s side earlier in the year and while not making the final 12 who played at the nationals in Hobart, she still impressed.
The commitment and skills she showed during that process saw Netball NSW officials quick to send her a request to be part of the regional emerging talent team.
"To be asked to be on the team is pretty special," Baggett said.
Baggett will train with the squad over the next three months and finish with the Emerging Talent Tournament in September.
It will add another item to an already impressive netball resume.
The talented 18-year-old also has Premier League experience to her credit as a member of the Sutherland Stingrays under 23s.
Though she's only playing limited games with them this season, it was former NSW Swifts star and now Sutherland head coach Abbey McCulloch who wanted her as a Stingray.
"Basically it was Abbey McCulloch who picked Mia out when she was playing at State Age the year before," Mia's mother Sandie Baggett explained.
"She's doing her HSC this year so we've got to be mindful of that, obviously her studies are paramount and that's why she's not attending Premier League weekly.
"But they wanted to commit to her future, which is why they contracted her anyway, they just call on her if they need her. They've been really supportive."
Baggett's selection in the emerging talents squad comes after plenty of representative netball frustration caused by COVID-19.
She was selected in the West Central West Regional League representative side but didn't get to play due to the pandemic.
Western Region Academy of Sport and school representative tournaments she had hoped to be a part of were also cancelled.
But that didn't deter Baggett.
She has loved netball for years and while her height has made her standout, so too has her skill.
"Being tall was quite a big thing when I was trying to find sports that matched me," she laughed.
"At Mudgee - I now board at Bathurst - we had a couple of school teams so I sort of started there, I also did Net Set Go back in the day.
"I was a defender back in the day but I got a bit sick of it, I got sick of following the game and wanted to make the game.
"I'm mainly a shooter, but they're trying to integrate me to that goal attack spot now.
"It does make it a bit easier when you're six-foot-two-and-a-half."
Baggett is currently playing club netball in both Bathurst for Scots All Saints' College and Orange for Life Studio.
"I play two games on Saturday, one in Bathurst, one in Orange, then I drive to Orange on a Wednesday and train there," she said.
"I'm going down to university in Sydney to hopefully continue my career in netball, I'd like to take it as far as I can."
Being picked in the regional emerging talent side is a step in the right direction, with Baggett and her mother eager to see what comes from it.
"This is the first time she's done this thing, we're just flying blind really and these things just keep cropping up, so we're not sure how it's supposed to go, but we're pretty impressed she's getting through the hoops," Sandie Baggett said.
"With WRAS she's just gone ahead leaps and bounds ... she's just had support the whole way. I can't thank Bathurst and Netball NSW enough for just recognising the regional girls."
