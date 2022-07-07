Western Advocate

Simplot says it will invest $65 million at its Bathurst manufacturing site

Updated July 7 2022 - 12:30am, first published 12:15am
PRODUCTION LINE: Corn at Simplot's Bathurst site. Photo: FILE

SIMPLOT Australia estimates there will be more than 100 construction, installation and commissioning jobs on-site at its Bathurst manufacturing facility as it undergoes a $65 million upgrade.

