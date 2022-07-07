SIMPLOT Australia estimates there will be more than 100 construction, installation and commissioning jobs on-site at its Bathurst manufacturing facility as it undergoes a $65 million upgrade.
The company - which has manufacturing sites in Victoria and Tasmania, as well as Bathurst - says the $65 million works are expected to be complete by 2024.
Advertisement
The investment will pay for an extension of existing production areas and the installation of new equipment, including new vegetable processing technologies.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Simplot Australia managing director Graham Dugdale said the upgrade "will transform the Bathurst site into a frozen vegetable centre of excellence, enable increased production capacity, and ultimately help boost local and export volumes".
The company has also announced that it will acquire farming land in the Central West valued at $40 million.
"The decision to grow our portfolio of high-quality farms in the region will ensure we have secure and reliable access to corn volumes to meet increased production capacity at our Bathurst operation and the ongoing needs of our customers," Mr Dugdale said.
"Our customers and consumers value Australian sourced, grown and processed food. There is a real understanding that Australian grown and produced food represents high-quality standards.
"We are delighted that we are continuing to invest and support our customers, Australian farmers, communities and businesses."
Simplot says it is the last Australian grown frozen and shelf-stable vegetable provider of any scale in Australia and "is proudly supporting local farming communities".
The Bathurst plant faced uncertain times in 2013, but state and local government support at the time helped it through.
More recently, the company ramped up production in Bathurst in mid-2020 as panic buying set in amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.