Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst SES volunteers sent to help with NSW flood response

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers have been supporting flood response efforts. Photo: NSW SES

THREE of Bathurst's most skilled State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers have travelled east to support flood response efforts this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.