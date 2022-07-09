Western Advocate

CSU coach Dave Conyers fears his New Holland Cup squad has copped four season-ending injuries

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 9 2022 - 9:27am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROUGH DAY: CSU not only lost to Mudgee for a third time this season on Saturday, the students were hit hard but injuries as well. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

CSU has endured more than its fair share of setbacks this season, but what unfolded at Mudgee's Glen Willow Sporting Complex on Saturday rates as the biggest blow yet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.