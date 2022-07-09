ST PAT'S could not quite hold on for what would have been a "fairy tale win" over Lithgow Panthers on Saturday, but coach Bec Clayton was still immensely proud of her side.
Despite being vastly under strength and playing away from home, the Saints forced a 2-all draw with undefeated women's Central West Premier League Hockey frontrunners Lithgow Panthers.
Advertisement
It took a Panthers goal 90 seconds from time to force that draw.
So while there was disappointment a potential win went begging, Clayton could not fault the effort of her side.
"I was trying to defer that match because I had so many players out, I had three players who were second and third graders. I had to beg and plead for people to play ... at one stage I thought I was only going to have nine players," Clayton said.
"I was so proud of the effort that everybody put in, they dug so deep, and those girls who came and filled in for me were amazing.
"I was super stoked, I probably didn't go there with high expectations I suppose, but the girls really lifted, everyone just put in a massive effort.
"Honestly we were so close, it would've been like a fairy tale win I suppose against the number one team. I think we just ran out of legs there in the end."
With Clayton's squad hit hard by unavailabilities and COVID-19 cases, lower grade players Faith Watson, Danielle Whyte, Emma McIntosh answered the call to arms.
It meant the Saints were able to field a side for the clash and even more remarkably, found themselves leading 2-0 as they converted from penalty corner plays - something which has been a struggle this season.
The first of them came 10 minutes into the match at Lithgow from Pat's second attempt at the set play, Millie Fulton getting the touch which put the ball into the net.
The second quarter it was Panthers who dominated the attacking chances, earning five penalty corners for the period.
But the Saints held them out with some excellent blocks from Lucy Weal and Savannah Draper, as well as sharp work from goalkeeper Lili-Rae Campbell.
It helped the Saints hold onto the 1-0 lead until half-time.
Ten minutes into the second half the visitors' buffer grew to 2-0 as they again struck from a penalty corner play. This time is was a powerful drive from the top of the circle from Fulton that did the job.
"It was a cracker, nothing was stopping that," Clayton said.
Advertisement
The goal was one of the Saints' highlights for the contest, but what came in the final minute of the quarter was just as good, if not better.
Panthers were awarded a penalty stroke but Campbell was up to the task as she blocked the ball.
Campbell again produced under pressure early in the fourth quarter during Panthers' eighth penalty corner of the match after two of her team-mates broke, leaving Pat's with just two runners.
Finally Panthers, who controlled possession in the final period, got on the board with 10 minutes left.
As the clock ticked down it looked as if the Saints would hold on, but with around 90 seconds left Panthers finally converted off a penalty corner play to lock it up at 2-all.
"I'm just so proud of the girls, they just stepped up beyond measure," Clayton said.
Advertisement
"There's that little bit of disappointment, but I'm more proud than anything else with what they did."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.