ROUND 11
BLOWES CUP
First grade
Second grade
Third grade
ORANGE EMUS 25 defeated BATHURST BULLDOGS 0
Colts
NEW HOLLAND CUP
First Grade
Second grade
FERGUSON CUP
MEN'S
ROUND 8
WOMEN'S
ROUND 9
ROUND NINE
SENIOR MEN TIER ONE
SENIOR WOMEN
SENIOR MEN TIER TWO
ROUND 12
ST PAT'S, BATHURST PANTHERS, ORANGE CYMS, DUBBO MACQUARIE, DUBBO CYMS - Byes
ROUND 14
ROUND 10
MEN'S TACKLE
LEAGUE TAG
FRIDAY MORNING (8-JUL-22)
NORTH-SOUTH
EAST-WEST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT (6-JUL-22)
MONDAY MORNING - (4-JUL-22)
NORTH-SOUTH
EAST-WEST
Digger & G James Cups 600 yards
With several club members away competing in events at Anzac Rifle Range in Sydney over the weekend Saturdays third round of the Diggers & G James Cups competition saw numbers down from normal although the weather was much better than on the coast with a light westerly that drifted on and off during the afternoon giving the shooters a chance to get in some reasonable scores on the day.
Gordon Shepherd was the only Target Rifle shooter keen enough to compete on the day and post a score for the trophies.
F Class was again dominated by Nick Webster leading the scores by two points over a trio of shooters all separated by one point with Jeff Eppleston next up followed by Graham Willis and then Phil Mahon.
Col Howell returned after a break to finish next followed by Mal Wright with visitor James Clarke again doing well shooting Sport/Hunter class.
