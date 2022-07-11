Western Advocate
Renee Newstead field goal gives Oberon Tigers 11-10 Woodbridge Cup league tag win over Orange United

Alexander Grant
July 11 2022
OBERON Tigers' Renee Newstead stepped up under pressure to deliver her side their fifth successive Woodbridge Cup league tag victory on Saturday with her field goal inside the last two minutes giving her team an 11-10 win over Orange United.

