OBERON Tigers' Renee Newstead stepped up under pressure to deliver her side their fifth successive Woodbridge Cup league tag victory on Saturday with her field goal inside the last two minutes giving her team an 11-10 win over Orange United.
Newstead's kick came after a long run downfield from Tigers fullback Menzi White to put Oberon into scoring position, and the visitors were able to punish the Warriors for missing a field goal attempt of their own just moments earlier.
Tigers managed to keep a cool head early in the second half after watching their 10-0 half-time lead evaporate almost in an instant following two Warriors tries in quick succession.
Oberon's defence regathered themselves to get themselves a crucial upset win which now gives them a three point buffer in fifth spot over the pursuing Condobolin Rams and Canowindra Tigers.
The result comes a week after the Tigers beat another team ahead of them on the ladder, CSU Mungoes.
For Oberon coach Shan Foley the string of excellent results comes down to her side's work rate both on and outside of game day.
"They've been dedicated from the start of the year. They all show up to training and they're always keen to improve and they're all good friend," he said.
"They work well for each other and they all let each other shine in their own way. This season in particular I've noticed that our experienced girls have been mentors for our newer players and they're being great role models on the field."
Tigers opened the scoring early and crossed again to put themselves in a strong position at the break.
The Warriors' response was swift.
A length of the field try to start the second half was followed up instantly by another try to swing the momentum heavily in the hosts' favour.
Then a missed Warriors field goal attempt led to a magic moment for the Tigers.
"Right at the end they missed a chance at a field goal and then our fullback made a break right from our own end of the field all the way in front of their posts. Our half then got the field goal," Foley said.
"They've been playing unreal lately. That's our fifth win in a row. We've been beating some great teams too. We beat CSU last week and they've always been a challenge, and Orange has also been playing well.
"It was a whole new team for us at the start of the year. Probably half of our team had not played league tag before but they've come together and picked a great time to peak."
Thanks in part to the strong efforts of late from both her side and the men's outfit, who sit fourth in their competition, Foley said there's been a resurgence in interest for the game across the town.
"When we got dropped from Group 10 it killed the whole football vibe in Oberon," she said.
"The numbers are now starting to come through the gate again and it's improved so much. Everyone's getting behind them now. It's so good to see."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
