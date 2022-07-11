Western Advocate
Subscriber

Group 11's Paul Loxley wants four-grade Peter McDonald Premiership commitment

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to western competition structure would be welcomed by Macquarie's league tag side but it could have a major impact on (insets, from top) the Blayney Bears and Mudgee Dragons.

The Group 11 board and its clubs are demanding all four grades be a part of a western-wide competition in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.