BATHURST'S Evie Scott and Cooper Watters will have the chance to play alongside and against the state's top talent on their home turf after being named in the NSW Country Rugby Union representative sides.
Scott, 14, and Watters, 15, earned the right to play in the City v Country matches taking place in Bathurst on July 31 thanks to their impressive performance at the NSW Country Championships, which were held over the June long weekend.
The former Bathurst Bulldogs juniors (who both now play for Orange Emus, due to the absence of Bulldogs teams in their age groups) will look to impress on home turf, with Scott named in the girls' under 14s team and Watters playing in the boys' under 16s match.
Scott gained the added honour of being named captain for her team.
The talented forward has been somewhat of a Swiss army knife for her Emus side this season, filling in across different pack positions where required, but will be likely to lead from her natural flanker role in the clash at Bathurst.
Scott was thrilled to not only learn of her selection but to also be named as the leader for the country side.
"I was definitely on cloud nine for the first few days. It was fun to find that out. It was a surprise because it's the first time I've captained anything," she said.
"I had a feeling that I would get picked for country, but I was definitely scared that I hadn't done enough. I tried my best to be around the ball and make the best tackles that I could.
"What I like about the Central West group is that it's a great group of friends. At training it's still serious but it's great to be able to have a lot of fun around the other parts of footy."
Her Central West teammates Tiara Delaney, Molly Adamson and Amelia Sullivan also made the country side.
Having played the game since under 8s, Scott took some time away from rugby before rediscovering her passion for it.
Since then her game has continually gone to the next level.
"I had a two year break because I wasn't really all that into it, and went off to play other sports," Scott said.
"I'd be down here at Bulldogs because my two brothers played and I realised that I wanted to be out there again, so I got back into it from under 12s. I'm with Orange Emus now, and have been loving it up there.
"For under 14s girls, when you get picked for country that's the end of the pathway .. but for 16s girls you have the Gen Blue program. I'll be in the younger age group next year but I'll still be trying my best to get into that."
Watters will be plying his trade for country alongside his Central West teammates Zeke Hetrick and Geordie Duncan.
The Emus and Saint Stanislaus' College fullback is excited to take the step up to a NSW Country Rugby Union team for the first time.
"It's a nice surprise. I went down to the Country Champs to just play some footy but was lucky enough to get selected for country," he said.
"While our team didn't go so well there we played good footy and played as a team, which is what it's all about."
Watters' time with the game began at under 13s with the Bulldogs and made an immediate impact, making the Central West representative team in his first year.
Following that he made the shift to the Stannies side but struck trouble with injury last year, and the COVID-induced cancellation of competitions at the end of last season left him with virtually no game time.
That made it extra satisfying to reach the next level in 2022.
"Last year I had a broken wrist so I never got the chance to try and make the Central West team again," he said.
"I would have been out for six weeks so I missed pretty much the whole season. I got that injury in my first game.
"It's good to make this side and good to be there with a couple of the other Central West guys. I've been at camps over the last couple of weeks and that's helped me get to know a couple of the other guys a bit better."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
