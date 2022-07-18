Western Advocate
Our Business

The Junktion's continuing to benefit job seekers and the wider community

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 18 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Junktion manager Justin Fowler with volunteers Tim Lawrence and Jarrod Cornwall and Hope Care Bathurst operations and welfare services manager Elliot Redwin. Picture: Sam Bolt

For the last 11 years, The Junktion has been a go-to place in Bathurst for members of the community to both part ways with unwanted items and find some 'hidden treasure' in the form of unique repurposed goods.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.