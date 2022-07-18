For the last 11 years, The Junktion has been a go-to place in Bathurst for members of the community to both part ways with unwanted items and find some 'hidden treasure' in the form of unique repurposed goods.
But the site, situated next to the Bathurst Waste Management Centre, also plays a key role in saving endless amounts of goods, whether it be unwanted furniture, electrical equipment, sporting goods and building materials, from ending up in landfill, reducing the community's carbon footprint.
The Junktion manager Justin Fowler said the site's multiple purposes play a major role in educating the community around the importance of repurposing materials.
"We're not only reducing the waste that's ending up in landfill, and by taking donations from the wider community for repurposing and resale, it helps bolster Hope Care Bathurst's many support services in the community," Mr Fowler said.
"The Junktion sees a large assortment of goods delivered every day, and you never know what you're going to find."
Mr Fowler, who has been at The Junktion for nine years, said the site is buoyed by a strong volunteer base, which mostly consists of community members looking to gain some vital work experience.
"We've had a vast array of people come through the place over the past few years, and our mission has always been to instil positive and inclusive work ethics among all volunteers," he said.
"Each volunteer has picked up valuable life lessons and skills while working here. We couldn't do what we do without them."
Hope Care Bathurst operations and welfare services manager Elliot Redwin said the revenue generated by sales at The Junktion play a major role in supporting the not-for-profit organisation's various other local programs.
"Alongside diverting waste from landfill and having a positive environmental impact, The Junktion helps give Hope Care the capacity to carry out important support programs in the local community," Mr Redwin said.
"These programs include our Hope Care café, which is now open four days a week, emergency food hampers, assistance with bills and financial counselling."
With Bathurst currently in the thick of winter, Mr Redwin said the cooler weather tends to increase the demand of their programs, and demand has risen even further as a result of widespread financial pressures.
"Every time someone shops with us, whether it be at The Junktion or the Bargain Centre in Russell Street, they're helping feed people and provide them with much-needed support," he said.
"It's pretty tough out there at the moment. There's many in the community who are struggling and I think it's currently the worst it has been for a long time.
"These sorts of services are going to become more and more necessary in the community as financial pressures continue to tighten."
The Junktion has experienced significant growth since it first opened in 2011, and Mr Redwin, who managed the site prior to Mr Fowler, hopes to see it continue its upward trajectory.
"We've grown our customer base exponentially, the size and footprint of the store has definitely expanded, and the number of projects The Junktion contributes to in the community has definitely risen," he said.
"With that said, more and more people are continuing to learn about this place, and one of the ways to grow the place is to advocate the wealth of volunteer roles we have on offer here."
Mr Fowler said The Junktion is always on the lookout for new volunteers.
"We're currently looking for a mower repairman and people to help us test electrical equipment," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for young people looking for work experience or recently retired citizens looking to contribute further to the local community."
"When you head home from working at The Junktion each day, you know you've made a positive difference."
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
