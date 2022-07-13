THE cold conditions weren't going to stop Bathurst juniors from taking part in Wednesday morning's Net-Set-Go program at the John Matthews Sporting Complex.
The previous night's rain and the chilly breeze threatened to get in the way of the school holiday clinic but a solid turnout of Bathurst Netball Association juniors were still keen to take part in games and drills at the courts.
Advertisement
NSW Regional Manager for Central West Netball Brooke Berg ran the clinic over several hours, mixing mini games with skills development.
Berg said that the program is targeted at both existing and new netball players, keeping them engaged with the sport while Saturday games go on hold during school holidays.
"The Net-Set-Go program is about getting the kids out of the house, getting active with netball, and hopefully increasing the numbers as well for the Bathurst Netball Association in these age groups," she said.
"It's important that the kids in this age group love the sport, have fun, then from that when they're older they can work towards the Giants and Swifts team - our two professional sides in Sydney.
"I've been in this role for just over a year and a half and it's been really good. It's been great to see what the regional kids are capable of, and it's a totally different vibe from the metro area where I'm originally from."
BNA president Tina Muller said the program has been well received by the Bathurst netball community.
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to get out and do something during the school holidays, and it's great that Netball NSW are putting this clinic on for us," she said.
"The Net-Set-Go program covers a range of age group. The 'set' group runs from around ages six to eight and then the 'go' group covers ages eight to 10. We do have some younger ones here today as well, since we opened it up from ages four to 10.
"This program is great for our younger netballers. It's all about enjoyment, because that's how you keep them coming back. It's not focused on competitions, it's about bonding and making friends."
Both senior and junior BNA winter competitions will make their return on Saturday July 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.