The first Carl's Jr is set to open in western NSW next Wednesday.
The fast food restaurant will open in Dubbo.
To celebrate, the burger business is offering the first 50 customers one free burger every week for a year.
The first 50 customers will also get early access before it opens to the general public on opening day from 9am at the Cobra Street location.
"Everyone's looking forward to the opening... It's been exciting and the guys - we've almost hired over 90 local crew and managers, so the response has been phenomenal, the amount of staff that came over and wanted to work was great," Carl's Jr general manager Domit Makhoul said.
He said Dubbo was a perfect fit for the business.
"Part of our growth plan is to hit the western region NSW parts... we had a lot of feedback about getting into Dubbo and opening in Dubbo and we thought that it was a perfect fit for our brand," Mr Makhoul said.
"We are targeting that western regional NSW area and Dubbo is the first [to open]."
