Western Advocate

Bathurst Bullet services to be affected for many more weeks due to Blue Mountains landslip

Updated July 13 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bullet passengers face weeks of bus and shuttle rail changes as work begins on restoring a damaged section of the train line in the Blue Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.