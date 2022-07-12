Bathurst's call centre to benefit as Telstra says all inquiries will be answered onshore

A BATHURST resident says a decision by Telstra to have all its consumer and small business inquiry calls answered in Australia will mean more jobs for the city.
Telstra says it has responded to feedback in making the move and the change will lead to thousands of new jobs for Australian residents.
Jane Somerville, who has worked for the company for 10 years, said she believed it was a great example of the company listening to customers.
When customers hear she's from Bathurst, they feel more of a connection, she said.
"They've got that common link with you then," she said.
"It's not just someone sitting in an office in the main cities, not really having any idea what the network is like in those rural areas."
Telstra chief executive officer Andrew Penn said the company had, over the past months, "hired around 2000 new team members across the country so we can answer consumer and small business calls in Australia".
"Our team are your neighbours. They're located in cities and towns across Australia, including regional hubs like Maryborough, Bunbury and Bathurst," he said.
Telstra said its app can help with things like bill summaries, managing services or even troubleshooting connection issues, but more complex inquiries often require some extra help.
The company said a common theme in customer feedback was the desire to speak with a consultant who had an understanding of how issues in the community were influencing their issues.
Mr Penn said it's about locals helping locals.
"During the Queensland floods earlier this year, we had customers in Brisbane speaking to local team members who understood firsthand the challenges they were facing," he said.
"Now when you call, you will speak to locals from all over Australia - people who reflect our community and customer base, including many who have accents representing our diversity."
