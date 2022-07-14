Clearly Mr Toole has not grasped the reality that solar radiation is the only resource that the planet has in unlimited supply.
The reserves of everything else are strictly finite and the energy return on the energy invested to extract fossil fuels is already falling through the floor.
Unless we use the "seed wheat" of our remaining fossil fuel to build the infrastructure needed for an orderly transition to renewable energy, the alternative is fighting over the last scraps like a Mad Max movie.
However, it will require us as voters to put a premium on vision and integrity in our politicians and resist the appeal of crude populism like this tribal politicking.
