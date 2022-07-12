Western Advocate
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole shares concerns of Glanmire solar opponents

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
July 12 2022 - 6:00pm
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said he'll continue to share community concern in relation to a proposed solar farm project at Glanmire, with an environmental impact statement [EIS] currently being drafted.

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said he's supportive of an action group's continued push to prevent the development of a 60-megawatt solar farm at Glanmire, which they believe will permanently impact prime cultivation land.

Sam Bolt

