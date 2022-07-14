Great Western Highway has reopened after truck crash in Blue Mountains

THERE have been more troubles on the Great Western Highway after a truck crash closed the road in both directions at Blackheath.
The Transport Management Centre put out an alert at around 6am saying the highway had been closed and motorists could use Bells Line of Road as an alternative route.
It put out a new alert at about 6.40am saying the highway had now reopened.
It said motorists should "continue to allow extra time and exercise caution due to ice on the road".
It comes after Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway said this week that part of the rail line through the Blue Mountains would be closed for much longer than first thought because of a landslip during the recent heavy rain in that area.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info
